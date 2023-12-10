The Terps picked up a commitment from one of the top defensive backs in the WCAC on Sunday, as Washington (D.C.) St. John's three-star athlete Shamar McIntosh announced his commitment to Maryland via social media.

McIntosh, who committed to Maryland immediately following his first and only official visit, chose the Terps over offers from the likes of Boston College, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia and more.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety had multiple interceptions as a senior, earning first-team All-WCAC defensive back honors.

Safeties coach Zac Spavital and defensive coordinator Brian Williams led the recruitment of McIntosh.

McIntosh is the 20th overall commitment in the Terps' 2024 class and becomes the second safety commit, joining Orlando (Fla.) Evans four-star Brandon Jacob.