Maryland football remained red-hot on the recruiting trail July 1, as Springdale (Md.) Flowers three-star cornerback Lloyd Irvin announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Irvin chose the Terps over Boston College, West Virginia and Wisconsin after taking official visits to all four schools during the month of June.

Wisconsin, who hosted Irvin for an official visit during the second weekend of June, looked like the perceived leader for the local product following his visit to Madison. But the tide appeared to begin turning following an official visit to Boston College and Maryland was able to seal the deal following an official visit to College Park during the final weekend of June.

Irvin teams with Rivals250 four-star CB Braydon Lee to form one of the top cornerback duos in Maryland and nationally. And at 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, Irvin has the size and frame to be a big, physical corner that can play press man coverage like former Terp and 2023 NFL Draft first-round selection Deonte Banks.

Irvin becomes the 14th overall commit in the Terps' 2024 class and the third cornerback, joining recent four-star flip Larry Tarver out of Miami and Georgia three-star Lakhi Roland. He is also the fourth in-state member of the class, joining DeMatha three-star OL Terez Davis, Baltimore City College three-star WR Jahmari Powell-Wonson and Archbishop Spalding three-star LB Keyshawn Flowers, who committed less than 24 hours prior to Irvin.