Maryland football added a major piece to its 2025 recruiting class June 18 with a commitment from North Potomac (Md.) Quince Orchard three-star running back Iverson ‘Rocket’ Howard.

Howard chose the Terps over a top 10 that included the likes of Florida, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Howard, who visited Maryland unofficially multiple times during the spring, previously took official visits to Florida State and Michigan to begin the month of June. He chose the Terps without yet having taken an official visit to College Park, but that is scheduled to take place in the coming days.

Howard becomes the 11th overall commit in the Terps’ 2025 recruiting class and the fifth from in-state. The 51foot-10, 195-pounder joins DeMatha three-star Bud Coombs as the Terps’ second running back in the class.

Rated a three-star prospect, Iverson is the No. 18-ranked player in Maryland and the No. 41-ranked running back in the country according to Rivals.