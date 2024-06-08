Maryland football landed its first commitment of the second weekend of June official visitors Saturday morning, as Towson (Md.) Calvert Hall three-star tight end JT Taggart announced his pledge to the Terps via social media.

Taggart, the son of current Baltimore Ravens assistant and former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart, chose the Terps over Colorado and West Virginia with additional offers from the likes of Indiana, Miami, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Purdue.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder was scheduled to take an official visit to Boulder, Colorado later this month with a possible fall commitment timeline, but decided to make the call for the Terps following his official visit to Maryland.

A three-star prospect, Taggart is the No. 40-ranked prospect in the state of Maryland according to Rivals.

Taggart becomes the eighth overall commit for 2025 and the fourth in-state commitment for the Terps, joining Bel Air (Md.) three-star safety Julien Horton, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha three-star running back Bud Coombs and Baltimore (Md.) Mervo three-star wide receiver Justin Devaughn.