Maryland football lands commitment from three-star DB Gavin Gibson

A one time Navy commit, Gibson will play his college ball in College Park instead of Annapolis, having chosen the Terps over his other finalist, Virginia.

"I feel like Maryland is somewhere where I can play early and I feel like there is a lot of opportunities in the DMV where they are at, even if the NFL isn’t an option I’ll be able to have good NIL jobs throughout college and right out of college I can be able to get a good job," Gibson told TSR.

Maryland offered Gibson on Oct. 8, shortly after he decommitted from Navy, and hosted him for an official visit the weekend of Oct. 30, the same weekend the Terps hosted Indiana.

Gibson's host during his official visit was fellow North Carolina native DJ Glaze and he was able to spend time with head coach Mike Locksley as well as defensive coordinator Brian Stewart during his time in College Park.

"Just being able to connect with them in person and being able to see the school and see what’s around the school and what’s around the area, that’s what won me over," said Gibson.

Brian Stewart's work with defensive backs over the years also played a big role in his decision.

"Coach Stewart, he has a lot of knowledge of the game and he’s coached a whole bunch of guys in the league and in college so he knows what he’s talking about," said Gibson. "I feel like he can turn me into one of the best DBs in the Big Ten and maybe one of the best in the country."

Gibson becomes the 13th member of the Terps' 2022 recruiting class and becomes the second commit from North Carolina, joining three-star wide receiver Shaleak Knotts. He will sign with Maryland on Wednesday, Dec. 15 during the early signing period and plans on enrolling early.