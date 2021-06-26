Maryland football lands commitment from three-star Fla. athlete





Fisher chose the Terps over Akron, his other lone FBS offer, although he was receiving recent interest from Arkansas, Florida State, Purdue, Tulane, Vanderbilt and more following strong camp showings at Florida International and Florida State.

It was a team effort from the Maryland coaching staff that helped land a commitment from Fisher.

"Coach [Brawley] Evans, Coach [Brian] Williams, Coach Zohn [Burden] and Coach Locks," said Fisher. "It was really the whole coaching staff and it was like a family thing. They came in and they recruited me and they stayed on me, they didn’t stop recruiting me. They checked up on me every week. Checking on how my grades were, how my family was and stuff like that, so that played a big role."

Maryland first offered Fisher back on May 24 with the three-star visiting College Park just days before his commitment on on June 22. It was a good visit as it gave Fisher a chance to get familiar with the coaching staff as well as work out for the entire staff in person.

"Everything went well." Perry said. "When we got there, it was just putting names to faces with the coaching staff. It was nothing but smiles and excitement and joy. Everybody was excited to see me. I had tests and I had good testing scores and then after that we had individual work with the DB coach and the receivers coach and they liked me. And Coach Locks liked me as well. And so everything after that just sort of fell into place. They showed me the facility and me and my mom just fell in love with it and that’s why me and my mom are comfortable with me going there."

Although Fisher played quarterback for Lincoln he worked out for a couple of other position coaches at Maryland and was recruited by the Terps to play his other offensive position. He impressed by running a low 4.5 second laser-timed 40-yard dash in testing.

"They recruited me as a receiver," said Fisher. "But I’m still going to be playing quarterback during my senior year as well as playing receiver. But it’s nothing new, as I have always been playing receiver as well as quarterback. It all comes very easy."

While it was a team effort recruiting Fisher, assistant Brian Williams' presence down in Florida also played a significant role in Fisher's decision.

"It played a big role, because I didn’t want to go down there with me being just the only Florida boy from down there. So them recruiting me and recruiting a lot of other Florida boys, that showed me the versatility with everybody. I talked to two [players from Florida] and they both said they loved it up there and I should commit right away," Perry said

The 6-foot-3, 185 pounder was also impressed with Maryland's mentor program and business school.

"Them pairing us with mentors that have their own business. That stood out, because a lot of colleges don’t do that," Fisher said. "With the mentor that they pair us with, we get to use that mentor all throughout our four years or however many years we will be there. And also, the business program itself, that stood out, because they help you with a lot of things, even when getting a job over the summer to help you with your degree and what you want to major in."

Fisher becomes the 11th member of the Terps’ 2022 class and the second from Florida, joining three-star athlete Lionell Whitaker, also from Tallahassee.