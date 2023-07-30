Maryland really began to prioritize Martin during the spring and were one of two schools to host him for an official visit during the month of June, along with UVA.

Head coach Mike Locksley and new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis were both heavily involved in the recruitment of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback, as their experience leading some of the nation's best offenses resonated with Martin. So too was new running backs coach Latrell Scott, who has deep ties in the state of Virginia, having served as head coach at Richmond and Norfolk State.

In Martin, the Terps are getting one of the top signal callers in the region. Last season as a junior, he completed 124 of 205 passes for 2,388 yards and 30 touchdowns with just a single interception. He also ran the ball 95 times for 773 yards and an additional 13 touchdowns on the ground in leading Highland Springs to a perfect 15-0 record and a Class 5 state title.

A dual-sport athlete who also plays basketball, Martin was named first-team all-state quarterback and Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year.

Martin is the 17 overall commit in the Terps' 2024 class and the first quarterback taken. The second player in the class from the Old Dominion, Martin is currently the No. 13-ranked player in Virginia and the 37th-ranked pro-style quarterback nationally according to Rivals.