Maryland football lands Florida three-star lineman Deandre Duffus

Maryland football's red-hot recruiting streak continued into the July 4th holiday weekend, as Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madona three-star offensive tackle Deandre Duffus announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Duffus chose the Terps over Indiana and Syracuse.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman officially visited Maryland the weekend of June 10. His recruitment was led by offensive line coach Brian Braswell along with defensive coordinator and South Florida native Brian Williams.

Duffus is the 14th commit overall and the fourth from the Sunshine State in Maryland's 2023 class. He joins local three-star Tamarus Walker as the second offensive line commit in the class.



