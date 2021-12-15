Maryland football flips local Rivals100 linebacker Jaishawn Barham

Just when it looked like the Terps might possibly miss on the top overall target on their recruiting board, a late surge from Locks & Co. was enough to flip Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances linebacker Jaishawn Barham from South Carolina on National Signing Day.

The Rivals100 four-star prospect flipped from South Carolina and chose the Terps over other finalists Oklahoma and Penn State.

Barham visited all four finalists, taking an official visit to Maryland the weekend of Oct. 30 for the Terps' Homecoming game versus Indiana. He took his final official visit to Oklahoma the weekend of Nov. 19 and the Sooners appeared to be a late dark horse in his recruitment, but that seemed to come to an end when Lincoln Riley took the USC job.

"We've been in contact with coach Locksley quite a bit because we're in the area and Jaishawn has been there quite a bit as well," Barham's mother, Chrishawn Nelson, told Rivals back in October. "They've shown a huge interest in him and they really would like to keep him home. They're rebuilding there. It's not always about wins and losses. Sometimes it's bigger than that when you're making a final decision about where he wants to go. We know Maryland is in a rebuilding stage and they're looking at Jaishawn to help in that rebuilding process."

The Maryland staff remained vigilant with Barham right up to his commitment, going in-home with him the evening before announcing his decision.

Landing Barham became even more important for Maryland after losing former Rivals100 linebackers Branden Jennings and Terrence Lewis to the transfer portal after just one season each in College Park.

Barham instantly becomes the highest rated member of the Terps' 2022 recruiting class. He also becomes the fifth and highest rated player from St. Frances to commit to Maryland since Locksley took over in 2019.

Barham becomes the 17th member of the Terps' 2022 class and the highest rated player to sign with Maryland so far. He is expected to enroll early.