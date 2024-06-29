Maryland football kept the recruiting momentum going June 29, as the Terps landed a commitment from Towson (Md.) Concordia Prep three-star strongside defensive end Sidney Stewart.

Stewart chose the Terps over Boston College, Indiana, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, after officially visiting all four schools during the month of June. His final visit was to College Park the weekend of June 21 and sealed the deal for the Terps.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Stewart helped Concordia Prep to an MIAA B football championship last season as a junior, finishing with 45 total tackles, 8.0 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. The Crusaders will move up to the MIAA A division for his senior year.

Listed as a strongside defensive end, the versatile Stewart says he plans to play outside linebacker for the Terps when he arrives in College Park.

Stewart becomes the 16th overall commit in the Terps’ 2025 recruiting class and the eighth from in-state. He's currently rated a three-star by Rivals.