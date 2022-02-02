Maryland football lands top transfer kicker Chad Ryland

Maryland has bolstered it's kicking game heading into the 2022 season with the addition of Eastern Michigan graduate transfer Chad Ryland, who announced his commitment to the Terps Feb. 2 via social media.

Ryland chose the Terps over the Mountaineers and Scarlet Knights after visiting Rutgers, Maryland and West Virginia the week prior to committing. He also had offers from Liberty and Virginia Tech. He received an extra year of eligibility due to COVID and will be on scholarship at Maryland.

A former walk-on, the Lebanon, Pa. native finished his Eastern Michigan career as the school’s all-time leader in extra points (141) and second in made field goals (56) over four seasons.

This past season, Ryland was 19-of-22 on field goal attempts, going 2-for-2 from 50 yards or beyond, including a career-long of 55 yards. He was also a perfect 47-of-47 on extra point attempts.

Ryland should also help boost the Terps' kick coverage as 39 of his 72 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks this past season.

A two-time second-team All-MAC selection, receiving the honors in 2020 and 2021, Ryland accounted for 309 total points over his four-year Eastern Michigan career.