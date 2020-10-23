TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Football Notebook: Week 1

Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley met with media one final time Thursday evening ahead of the Terps' season opener at Northwestern.

Among the topics discussed were this week's game captains, update on a starting offensive lineman who has opted back in, this week's starting QB and the return game.

Week 1 Game Captains

Locksley began his Thursday press conference by announcing the Terps' Week 1 captains for Saturday night's game at Northwestern. The three captains will be senior running back Jake Funk, senior safety Antwaine Richardson and junior offensive lineman Johari Branch.

Funk and Richardson are the two most tenured players on the team, both in their fifth year, both coming off injury and have been identified by teammates as leaders throughout the offseason.

Branch, a newcomer, has earned a starting spot along the Terps' revamped offensive line at left guard. Saturday night's game will mark a homecoming for the Chicago native.

Terps to make racial justice personal statements on back of jerseys

Maryland and head coach Mike Locksley announced Thursday evening that football players would be wearing racial justice expressions on their warm up shirts as their jerseys when they take the field Saturday night versus Northwestern.

"Our players specifically chose to express themselves visually through what they will wear on Saturday," said Locksley. "They will have warm up t-shirts and some voluntarily have the ability to have nameplates on their jersey with words that were chosen as an athletic department as well as a 'One Terp' decal on the helmet. The expressions that our players have chosen, of solidarity to express themselves are Equality, Unity, Respect, Justice, Empathy, “I Got Your Back” and “Speak Up," which will all be displayed either on their t-shirts and some have chosen to use them in place of their last names on the back of their jerseys. I'm proud of our players and they have taken the lead on this and the fact they want to be part of the solution and not just part of the problem."