TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Football Notebook: Week 2

No Nchamdi

Perhaps the biggest question mark facing Maryland heading into the home opener with Minnesota was the status of starting JACK linebacker Durell Nchami. After missing all of last season, he was knocked out of the Terps' opener early in the first quarter and did not return.

On Monday, when speaking with reporters, Locksley noted that Nchami had an MRI following the opener, it showed no torn ligament damage and that he would be day-to-day going forward.

On Wednesday, Locksley updated the status of Nchamdi once again and the outlook was less promising for Maryland.

"As of right now, Nchami is a scratch," Locksley said.

After seeing how much the Terps' defense struggled getting after the passer without Nchami, his absence could be even more problematic for Maryland this week given Minnesota's massive o-line and talent at the skill positions.

As for senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, who did not make the trip with the team out to Evanston last week, Locksley was still unsure of his availability for Friday night's game.

Breaking Down Gap Control

According to Locksley, one of the biggest issues defensively versus Northwestern was the Terps' gap control, or lack thereof. Inside linebackers Chance Campbell and Ayinde Eley finished with 14 and 8 tackles a piece respectively, but some of those tackles were due to lack of gap control. On Wednesday night, Locksley further broke down it's importance.

"It's been a point of emphasis and something that we've harped on and something that the guys up front, Coach Williams, Coach Hoke and Coach Evans have all put a lot of time into it," said Locksley. "A lot of it isn't based on not knowing what their gap is and their gap assignments. It is remaining in it and just doing your job. You know defensive football is so complimentary in that, every defense we put up you are responsibly for a gap. And if you don't have the gap integrity or if the guy gets knocked out of his gap trying to do too much, it creates seems in the defense. That's what we saw last week. We went back to the drawing board and stressed the importance that great defense starts with playing discipline and sound and not trying to do too much. I saw us work really hard on it and now we have to go out and execute in that way."

Gap control will likely be a key once again Friday night as Minnesota has a big offensive line and uses a zone run scheme in which junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim excels.

Week 2 Game Captains

Locksley once again began final pregame press conference by announcing this week's three game captains. The captains for Friday night's game are sophomore left tackle Jaelyn Duncan, senior defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu and junior linebacker Chance Campbell.

Campbell is coming off of a career-high 14 tackle performance in the Terps' opener, while Okuayinonu tied a career-high with seven tackles.

As for Duncan, Locksley had this to say about Wednesday night: "I like the way that Jaelyn Duncan has really improved his game and has really stepped up from redshirt freshman to redshirt sophomore year."

Quick Hitters

- Tagovailoa will get the start once again this week at quarterback and despite his struggles in the opener, Locksley has been pleased with the way he's bounced back this week. Last week's performance has created a sense of urgency with Tagovailoa in terms of playing within the system and not abandoning the training he has.

- With no fans in the stands this week, the Terps know they have to bring their own energy and not rely on external factors to play their best.