Maryland football entered the AP rankings for the first time under first-year head coach Michael Locksley on Sunday, coming in at No. 21 following a 63-20 win over then-No. 21 Syracuse just a day earlier.

It marks the first time the Terps have been ranked in the AP poll since Sept. 29, 2013, when the Terps entered the rankings at No. 25 during a bye week after having beaten border rival West Virgina 37-0 a week earlier in Baltimore to move to 4-0 on the season. The Terps would go on to lose at No. 8 Florida State 63-0 that week, falling out of the rankings for the rest of the season and finishing the year 7-6.

Maryland's No. 21 ranking is the program's highest since a No. 21 ranking in November of 2006 following a 14-13 home win over Miami under long-time head coach Ralph Friedgen. The Terps finished the 2006 season with a 9-4 record, including a win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

The Terps have scored at a prolific rate to start the 2019 season, putting up 142 points through two games. The 63 points scored on Syracuse were the most ever for a Maryland team versus a ranked opponent. It also marks the first time in program history that the Terps have scored 55-plus points in consecutive games.

Maryland also made their season debut in the Amway Coaches Poll this week, coming in at No. 25.

The Terps will travel to Philadelphia this week for their first road test of the season versus Temple. The Terps and Owls met last season in College Park with Temple beating Maryland by a score of 35-14. Saturday's game is set to kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field at noon and will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.