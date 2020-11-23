TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland football returns to practice field

Maryland football will begin its regular game week preparations ahead of Saturday's contest at No. 12 Indiana with a scheduled practice Monday afternoon, the school announced.

Monday afternoon's practice will mark the first time the Terps have taken to the field in over a week and a half after the school was forced to cancel back-to-back games versus Ohio State and Michigan State following a COVID-19 outbreak that included 23 players that have tested positive in the past two weeks.

Maryland also had several coaches test positive for COVID-19 last week, including head coach Michael Locksley, who has been quarantining at home since learning he contracted the virus.

“The last two weeks have been trying for everyone associated with our football program, but I am proud of the resiliency and positive outlook Coach Locksley and our team has had,” said Athletic Director Damon Evans. “The team went through weight training this morning and will practice this afternoon. We are optimistic that we will be able to play this Saturday at Indiana. As we have done throughout, we will continue daily testing, monitor those results and base all decisions upon those results.

“Coach Locks and I have stayed in constant communication and he’s feeling good. He is expected to take part in this week’s practices in a virtual fashion, then travel with the team to Indiana on Friday and coach the Terrapins this Saturday.”

This week began with optimistic news, as all football student-athletes underwent PCR testing, with no positives on Sunday.

The Terps (2-1) are preparing to play at Indiana Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET with the game to be broadcast on ESPN2.