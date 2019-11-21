COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) will play its last home football game of the season Nov. 23, as the Terps host Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) and honor 16 seniors that will be playing their final game in College Park.

Maryland’s list of seniors that will be honored includes tight end Noah Barnes, safety Antoine Brooks Jr., offensive lineman Sean Christie, linebacker Wyatt Cook, linebacker Isaiah Davis, cornerback Tino Ellis, defensive lineman Kieron Howard, wide receiver Chris Jones, linebacker Keandre Jones, defensive lineman Brett Kulka, cornerback Marcus Lewis, tight end Tyler Mabry, offensive lineman Ellis McKennie, linebacker Bruce Miller, defensive back Kareem Montgomery and kicker Mike Shinsky.

If there’s one sentiment that defines this year’s class, it’s that most of them have been through a roller coaster ride over the course of their college career.

“This will be our last game here in the shell and for us, it's about sending our seniors out the right way,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. “We've got some guys that have been through a lot during their Maryland football careers here and to me as I've talked to our team, I think it is really important that we all make the commitment to doing what it takes to make sure these guys can have a win in their last game here at home.”

Saying Maryland’s seniors have been through a lot is an understatement.

Those seniors who have been in College Park since at least 2015 like Kulka, Davis, Howard, Christie, and McKennie, have seen three head coaches, two interim coaches, and countless position coaches pass through Maryland in their time as Terps. Not to mention, they, along with the majority of Maryland’s roster, suffered through the loss of a teammate — Jordan McNair — just last season.

Locksley has fallen under the category of position coach, interim coach, and head coach for the Terps in that five-year span, leaving him with perhaps the best perspective on the resiliency of Maryland’s senior class.

“The seniors have always continued to fight through, regardless of the noise outside of the program,” Locksley said. “They’ve kind of stuck together, and I still see that out of them, which is the thing I've been most proud of.”

Kulka and Christie are sixth-year seniors that have truly experienced the many ups and downs of the Maryland football program while with the Terps. Despite plenty of turnover and turmoil during his time in College Park, Kulka says he has never regretted his decision to play football at Maryland.

“It’s been a long ride,” Kulka said. “It’s been a fun ride and I’ve appreciated every bit of it. We’ve had a lot of changes, a lot of turnover over the years, and it’s just something, especially in this industry, is going to happen from time to time. You just have to embrace it year-by-year and just move on and bond with every coach you get and go out and get the most wins you can.

“I knew back when I committed back in 2014 that this is where I wanted to be. I committed to Maryland. I like the school and I like everything else that has been around here so it has just been somewhere I’ve wanted to be.”

If Locksley is able to mastermind a rebuild in College Park, Kulka won’t be there to reap the benefits. But he is leaving behind a locker room that he feels can evolve into something special, even if it doesn’t happen overnight.

“I think there’s a lot of potential here,” Kulka said. “There’s a lot of talent in the locker room and this area is huge in recruiting. You can go out and get anyone you need just in this area alone. With that being said, I think it’s just going to take some time. It’s a new staff. But I have high hopes and I see a bright future for this group.”

Kulka will be joined by Christie, McKennie, and Brooks as Maryland’s senior day captains. And while not all of the Terps’ most tenured players have had a major impact on the field throughout the course of their careers, seeing them grow as men and continue to represent their school in a positive manner is something that has their head coach excited in the midst of a rocky first season at the helm.

“I think the big thing is these guys understand that football is one of those sports that mostly

mimics life,” Locksley said. “Change is inevitable in every aspect of your life in whatever you do, in whatever field you go into. I think this has given these guys the tools to handle change in their future. It’s tough, they've been through a lot.

“For these guys to be still standing and still really proud of wearing the Maryland colors and fighting every day and coming off practice, having a positive impact on the younger players in our program, it speaks volumes to the character of these kids. That's why I'm more excited about being head coach at Maryland now than I was even when I got the job because of the foundation and the architecture of having been a part of winning championships and knowing what it looks like. I see these small victories within our program, seeing how these seniors continue to lead.”

Maryland and Nebraska are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST in College Park on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on the Big Ten Network. The Terps’ seniors will all be recognized at midfield prior to the game.