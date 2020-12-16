TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Football Signing Day Central

Maryland Football Signing Day Central
National Signing Day is here and the Terps enter the day with an impressive 21-man haul that currently ranks No. 28 nationally according to Rivals.
The strength of the class is along the defensive front, where the Terps will sign a pair of Rivals250 products in Demeioun Robinson and Taizse Johnson.
The Terps could add another big surprise and late flip Wednesday morning when Rivals100 linebacker Branden Jennings makes his announcement at 10 a.m. ET.
Check in throughout the day as the letters of intent keep rolling in and to see if there are any big surprises that head coach Mike Locksley is known for.
***Terps flip Rivals100 LB Branden Jennings*** (10:23 AM)
BREAKING: Rivals100 LB @Brand3nJ44 has flipped his commitment from Michigan to the Maryland #Terps. pic.twitter.com/tNaSSl32MD— Scott Greene (@TerrapinNation) December 16, 2020
First letter of intent is in...
Joe Bearns (7:18 AM)
First one in is staying home!— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @JoeBearns.#LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/9QHUh11003
Weston Wolff (7:25 AM)
FLA to UMD, all day long.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @WesWolff! #LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/M34qYGoQuW
Andre Porter (7:43 AM)
Reppin The District.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @DreamChasinDre_! #LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/BtIbSwYaEG
Tai Felton (8:01 AM)
Another one from the DMV.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @playboytaishar! #LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/MH1CrdFXCT
Zion Shockley (8:13 AM)
Maryland Made.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @ZionShock!#LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/H17sCdIrKp
Terrance Butler (8:31 AM)
410 ➡️ UMD.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @_terrancebutler #LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/asvBp8u7xw
CJ Dippre (8:46 AM)
Coming down from PA.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @CjDippre!#LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/LB2vnw1JXY
Demeioun Robinson (9:01 AM)
The No. 1 Player in Maryland.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @chopyoungbull! #LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/ghls1VTarv
Kyle Long (9:10 AM)
Some St. Louis strength in the trenches.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @K_Long75!#LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/1G4nMKi7pO
Roman Hemby (9:16 AM)
Bringing that Maryland speed.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @r_h3mby!#LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/zpsiFrdQr4
Jayon Venerable (9:25 AM)
Jayon is about to put on for the home school.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @JayZVenerable!#LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/joD3xS80el
Leron Husbands (9:42 AM)
Staying home at the crib.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @leronofficiaI!#LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/sLCp4BPkUw
Tommy Akingbesote (10:07 AM)
This D-Line Class is SPECIAL!— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @famousstommm!#LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/QwRpNZV33N
Corey Coley Jr. (10:18 AM)
Florida bred. Maryland bound.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @CoreyColeyJr!#LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/aviSrraz0m
Colby McDonald (10:49 AM)
More backfield talent from our backyard.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Family, @1kcmc!#LOCKedIn21 🔒 | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/lz9hLPoSyH