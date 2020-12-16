TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Football Signing Day Central

National Signing Day is here and the Terps enter the day with an impressive 21-man haul that currently ranks No. 28 nationally according to Rivals.

The strength of the class is along the defensive front, where the Terps will sign a pair of Rivals250 products in Demeioun Robinson and Taizse Johnson.

The Terps could add another big surprise and late flip Wednesday morning when Rivals100 linebacker Branden Jennings makes his announcement at 10 a.m. ET.

Check in throughout the day as the letters of intent keep rolling in and to see if there are any big surprises that head coach Mike Locksley is known for.

***Terps flip Rivals100 LB Branden Jennings*** (10:23 AM)

STORY: Maryland flips Branden Jennings from Michigan