Maryland football starting safeties Cross, Mosley declare for NFL Draft

Maryland football starting safeties Nick Cross and Jordan Mosley both declared for the NFL Draft, they announced Jan. 5 via social media. Cross started all 13 games for the Terps this past season as a junior. He finished the season with 66 total tackles (44 solo), five passes defended, three interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection for the third time in his career.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JZiBHb2QgaXMgd2l0aCB5b3UuLndobyBjYW4gYmUgYWdhaW5zdCB5 b3U/IDxicj48YnI+VGhhbmsgeW91IE1hcnlsYW5k4p2k77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96QWdoS2NqUkxHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vekFn aEtjalJMRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOaWNrIENyb3Nz4oSi77iPIChATmlj a19Dcm9zczI2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05pY2tf Q3Jvc3MyNi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3ODgyNzYxMzkyNTg3NTcyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A Bowie, Md. native and DeMatha Catholic product, Cross appeared in 16 of 17 games with eight starts over his first two seasons at Maryland. A former Rivals100 prospect and the first such to sign with Maryland after current head coach Mike Locksley took the helm, Cross finished his Terps career with 134 total tackles (88 solo), 13 passes defended, six interceptions, four sacks and three forced fumbles. Mosley started all 13 games for the Terps this past season as a senior. He finished the season with a team-high 83 total tackles (56 solo), eight passes defended and a forced fumble. He was named Pro Football Focus Second Team All-Big Ten and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection by the league's media for the first time in his career.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gZXZlcnlvbmUgZm9yIGFsbCB0aGUgc3VwcG9y dC4gVGhlIGpvdXJuZXkgaXMganVzdCBiZWdpbm5pbmcuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FbEZxSjhTYTQyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxGcUo4 U2E0MjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3JkYW4gTW9zbGV5IChASmIwMGdpZTE4 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0piMDBnaWUxOC9zdGF0 dXMvMTQ3ODgzNTczODUyMzQxMDQzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K YW51YXJ5IDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==