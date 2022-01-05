Maryland football starting safeties Cross, Mosley declare for NFL Draft
Maryland football starting safeties Nick Cross and Jordan Mosley both declared for the NFL Draft, they announced Jan. 5 via social media.
Cross started all 13 games for the Terps this past season as a junior. He finished the season with 66 total tackles (44 solo), five passes defended, three interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection for the third time in his career.
A Bowie, Md. native and DeMatha Catholic product, Cross appeared in 16 of 17 games with eight starts over his first two seasons at Maryland. A former Rivals100 prospect and the first such to sign with Maryland after current head coach Mike Locksley took the helm, Cross finished his Terps career with 134 total tackles (88 solo), 13 passes defended, six interceptions, four sacks and three forced fumbles.
Mosley started all 13 games for the Terps this past season as a senior. He finished the season with a team-high 83 total tackles (56 solo), eight passes defended and a forced fumble. He was named Pro Football Focus Second Team All-Big Ten and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection by the league's media for the first time in his career.
A Haverford (Pa.) product, Mosley appeared in 27 of 29 games with 12 starts over his first three seasons at Maryland. He finished his Terps career with 201 total tackles (135 solo), 13 passes defended, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
One of just six Terps to start all five games during Maryland's COVID shortened 2020 season, Mosley had one year of eligibility remaining due to COVID, despite having already played four full seasons.
Cross and Mosley became the third and fourth Terps to declare for the NFL Draft, joining senior defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu and senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo