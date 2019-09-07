A week after putting up 79 unanswered points in the season opener against Howard, Maryland’s offense kept its foot on the gas, scoring 42 first-half points against the Orange — the most the Terps have scored in a half against a Power 5 team since 2003 and most against a ranked opponent in a half since Frank Reich led the miracle comeback against Miami in 1984.

COLLEGE PARK, Md.— Maryland’s offense continued to roll Sept. 7, as the Terps answered the challenge of hosting a ranked opponent and trounced No. 21 Syracuse 63-20 at Maryland Stadium. Maryland’s 63 points are the most ever against a ranked opponent in program history.

“I was pleased today with the way the team started quickly,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said after the game. “I’d like to attribute it to our fans. We owe our fans a big thanks for getting out there early and inspiring our team. It felt good to see the student section packed, and I know our guys really enjoy when they come out and see that lower bowl filled the way it is and we hope to continue to be able to create that type of advantage when we play at home. What a great opportunity to be able to play a ranked team here at home. And to come out with a win like we did today, I’m really proud of our guys.”



The Terps got the scoring going early when Josh Jackson connected with tight end Tyler Mabry for a touchdown for the second consecutive week. Mabry’s 7-yard score made him the first Terps tight end since Dan Gronkowski in 2008 to catch touchdown passes in back-to-back games. The Terps’ grad-transfer tight end led Maryland with four receptions, which he turned into receiving 22 yards.

Maryland would go on to score touchdowns on its first three drives of the game — drives of 75, 67, and 32 yards — and seven of its first eight. The Terps were a perfect 8-for-8 scoring touchdowns in the red zone and racked up 650 yards of total offense, 29 first downs, while averaging 14.1 yards per completion and 7.9 yards per rush across 83 plays.

“Our goal was to try to make them quit and I think we did a good job at that,” Jackson said.

Maryland’s ability to put up points and yards against the Orange was facilitated by the Terps’ efficiency on third down throughout the game. Locksley’s offense, with the playcalling of offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery, went 11-for-15 on third down — 8-for-9 in the first half to build the lead.

“Third down was good for us on the offensive side of the ball,” Locksley said. “I thought that was very important. We keep talking about football IQ and situational football, and I think our guys are starting to get it. We were 8-for-8 on touchdowns in the red zone, 11-for-15 in third-down situations.Those are good things and that’s how we want to play.

While Jackson was impressive through the air, finishing 21-for-38 with 296 passing yards and three touchdowns, Maryland’s ground game was relentless and sealed the victory for the Terps. Four different running backs found paydirt for Maryland on Saturday, led by starter Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake who each had two rushing touchdowns. McFarland led the Terps with 14 carries and posted 75 yards, while Leake led all rushers with 107 yards on the ground.

Junior tailbacks Tayon Fleet-Davis and Jake Funk took over the primary rushing duties in the second half and each had drives in the fourth quarter in which they accounted for all of the Terps’ yards on those drives — 58 yards for Fleet-Davis, 92 for Funk.

“When you have a running back room like we have, it’s great to be able to finish the game with guys like Tayon Fleet-Davis and Jake Funk and those guys that were able to come in and finish the game in the fourth quarter,” Locksley said.

In total, Maryland’s deep backfield rushed for 354 yards and six touchdowns.

“It’s a lot to deal with,” Leake said. “It’s going to be tiring (for defenses). You’re going to have to have a fresh defense out there all of the time because we’re going to have a fresh back. It gives me a lot of energy and makes me want to go out and make a play. I see [McFarland], I see [Funk], I see [Fleet-Davis] running all over the defense and it makes me want to do more. We’re all just one big family so we all support each other. So many backs that do so many different things.”

While the Terps’ offense excelled for the second week in a row, so did their defense, which was coming off of a shutout the week prior and Saturday held a highly regarded Orange offense to just 20 points. Maryland also extended its consecutive game streak with at least one turnover to 14 games with a fumble recovery in the first half. The Terps would force a second turnover later in the game by way of Jordan Mosely’s first career interception.

Maryland’s secondary did allow 330 yards through the air, but Syracuse had nowhere to run all game long, only posting 70 rushing yards on 29 carries.

“Our defense did a really good job,” Locklsey said. “We gave up some explosive plays, which you don’t like to see. But when you play the type of defense we play, you’re going to give up some plays but it’s just about how you respond.”

However, The defense was without grad-transfer outside linebacker Shaq Smith, who missed the game with a groin injury.



“Shaq was a game-time decision,” Locksley said. “He actually practiced a little on Wednesday and we got him in there on Thursday, and then yesterday we rested him and we took him out today to warm up and he just couldn’t go and we didn’t want to put him in harm’s way. So fortunately we were able to rest him and Keandre had a big-time game for us and picked up the slack, Bryce Brand filled in, along with getting (Ahmad) McCullough back. That has helped us some with our depth there.”

Jones stepped up in Smith’s absence and recorded two sacks for the Terps. He now leads Maryland with 3.5 sacks through the first two games and said after his team’s latest victory that he couldn’t ask for a better start to his time in College Park.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates,” Jones said. “My teammates are the ones that push my day in and day out to make sure I’m handling my business and taking full responsibility on my side of the ball and what I have to do.”

Coming off of two blowout victories to start the year, Maryland will hit the road for the first time next week as it heads to Philadelphia to take on Temple, a team that embarrassed the Terps in College Park last year.

But if there’s one thing this Terps team has shown so far this season, it’s that this is not last year’s Maryland team.