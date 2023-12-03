The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET kickoff and will be televised nationally on ABC.

Maryland football is set to play in a bowl game for a third consecutive season when the Terps take on Auburn in the 2023 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We’re excited to be selected to play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl,” said Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley. “This will be our third straight year participating in a bowl game, which is a credit to our players and the consistency we’re building within our program. We’re excited to get back out on the practice field and continue the development of our players before we travel to Nashville to take on a really good Auburn team.”

The Terps are playing in a bowl game for a third consecutive year for the first time since the 2006 through 2008 seasons under Ralph Friedgen.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley get his first win versus a ranked team when the Terps knocked off No. 23 NC State in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl. The Terps also defeated Virginia Tech in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl. A win over Auburn would give the Terps back-to-back-to-back bowl wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

Maryland concluded the 2023 regular season 7-5 overall, guaranteeing the Terps their third consecutive winning season under Locksley’s guidance. Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten in total offense (393.8 points per game) and leads the league in passing yards per game with 284.8. That offense is expected to be lead by senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who said following his record-setting performrance in the Terps' win over Rutgers that he plans on playing in the bowl game.

Auburn (6-6) leads the all-time series with Maryland, 2-1, however the teams have not met since the 1983 season. The Terps have not faced an SEC team in a bowl game since 2002, when Maryland defeated Tennessee, 30-3, in the Peach Bowl.