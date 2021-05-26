Maryland football to host Iowa on Friday, Oct. 1

Maryland football will host Iowa on Friday, Oct. 1 under the lights of Maryland Stadium, the school announced Wednesday morning.

The game versus the Hawkeyes will mark the third straight year the Terps have hosted a conference opponent for a Friday primetime game under the lights. Maryland hosted Minnesota last season on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, defeating the Golden Gophers 45-44 in overtime. The game drew 1.912 million television viewers, making it the most-viewed Friday night game since the start of Big Ten Friday night games in 2017.

Maryland hosted Penn State under the lights during the 2019 season on Friday, Sept. 27 in front of a sellout crowd of 53,228, the sixth-largest turnout in Maryland Stadium history.

The league announced yesterday that the Terps will play their Big Ten opener under the lights on Friday, Sept. 17 at Illinois. This season will mark the first time the Terps have played multiple games on a Friday since 1954.

Kickoff time and broadcast information will be released at a later time for the Iowa game, which was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, Oct. 2.

An updated look at Maryland's full 2021 football schedule below.