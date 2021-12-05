Maryland football to play in Pinstripe Bowl

The Terps will be making their first bowl appearance since the 2016 season and will be trying for their first bowl win since defeating East Carolina in the 2010 Military Bowl.

“We are excited to be selected to play in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. “Returning to postseason play is the next step in the upward trend of our program. I'm thrilled that our players, especially the seniors, will have the chance to play inside Yankee Stadium and experience all of the special events that come with a bowl trip. I’m also happy that our fans will have the chance to drive up to New York City and watch us take on Virginia Tech, a former ACC rival.”

Maryland entered the final week of the regular season needing a win at Rutgers to get to six wins and become bowl eligible.

Led by junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa who threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns and senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis who rushed for 152 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the Terps defeated the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 40-16 in their regular-season finale.

Maryland will face a Virginia Tech team coming off of a 29-24 win over in-state rival Virginia in the Hokies' regular-season finale to get to six wins and become bowl eligible themselves.

Virginia Tech fired head coach Justin Fuente in-season and the team was led by interim head coach J.C. Price in the win over UVA. Former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was named the new head coach at Virginia Tech on Nov. 30.

The Terps and Hokies will face off in this year's New Era Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 29 at 2:15 p.m. ET inside Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.