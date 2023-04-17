After wearing the classic design sparingly in each of Mike Locksley's first four seasons as head coach, Maryland will wear the Script Terps uniforms on a full-time basis in 2023 and beyond, the school announced on Monday.

“I'm very excited to announce that we are moving back to an iconic uniform, a classic look, something that our fans have been clamoring for for quite some time," Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said in a release. “When I think about our illustrious past as it relates to Maryland football, you think about Bobby Ross and Ralph Friedgen and the championship years wearing the Script Terps uniform. This Script Terps uniform embodies who we are, it symbolizes what it means to be a Maryland football player.

“I know our head coach Michael Locksley, someone who grew up in this area, in the DMV, worshiped the Terps in that uniform,” Evans continued. “Now it's time for us to pay that homage and push forward, so I'm happy to bring back this iconic look. Terp Nation, here we come. Here it is.”

Maryland first donned the Script Terps uniforms in 1982 with the same red helmet the team has worn each of the past four seasons under Locksley. The Terps continued to wear those uniforms throughout the 80's under head coach Bobby Ross. After a decade of other designs, the Script Terps logo was brought back in 2001 with the arrival of former Ross assistant Ralph Friedgen and it was worn by the team until his tenure as head coach ended in 2010.

Wearing the Script Terps uniforms, Maryland has won a combined four conference titles, finished ranked in the AP Top 25 seven times and won the Peach and Gator Bowls respectively.

The announcement was made during the final episode of the Terpsville commercial series which fans were able to watch on social media.

The Terps are currently in the middle of their spring season which is set to conclude with the annual Red-White Game which will take place on April 29 as part of the university's Maryland Day festivities.