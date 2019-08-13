The Maryland football team will pay homage to the Bobby Ross era by wearing throwback uniforms November 2 when the Terps host Michigan for Homecoming.

The uniforms will feature the iconic Script Terps logo on the helmets and pants. The jersey will have traditional old mesh detail on advanced Armour Grid technology with the classic black, white and gold striping on the sleeves.

“I was raised on the Terps script,” Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley said in a release. “I fell in love with the teams that donned those uniforms. I remember watching guys like Boomer and Frank Reich guiding the Terps in those uniforms. I know our team will be excited to bring that back for homecoming.”