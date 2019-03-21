Senior guard Kevin McClain is coming off of a 29-point performance in the Bruins' win over Temple. He's a capable scorer, able to get in the lane and get to the foul line as well as shoot at a high clip from beyond the arc. In games where Windler has struggled, McClain has usually helped to pick up the slack.

The Skinny: Belmont is coming off of their first-ever NCAA Tournament win, having knocked off Temple in the First Four to earn the right to play Maryland in the Round of 64. Despite the win, however, star forward Dylan Windler struggled offensively, tying his season low with just five points. In two games this season versus Power 5 programs, Windler scored 12 points in a win over UCLA and seven points in a loss to Purdue. In six games this season versus teams ranked inside the KenPom top 100, Windler averaged a paltry 8.7 points per game, more than 10 points below his season average.

Record: 22-10

Leading Scorer: Anthony Cowan - 16.0 PTS

Leading Rebounder: Bruno Fernando - 10.4 REB

Assists Leader: Anthony Cowan - 4.3 AST

Steals Leader: Anthony Cowan - 0.9 STL

Blocks Leader: Bruno Fernando - 1.9 BLK

The Skinny: The Terps are coming off of a difficult loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten tourney in which star big man Bruno Fernando scored just three points. But just as surprising was the fact that an undermanned Huskers team was able to pull down the same amount of rebounds (33) as the Terps. Maryland enters the NCAA Tournament with an average rebounding margin of +8.6, which ranks 7th nationally. And while Belmont has decent size inside with Windler (6-foot-8) and freshman center Nick Muszynski (6-foot-11), neither have the strength to match up with Fernando or the length to match up with Maryland freshman forward Jalen Smith (6-foot-10).

Defensively, Maryland is likely to use Darryl Morsell on both Windler and McClain, but its Smith's length inside and close out ability on the three-point line that could really disrupt things for Belmont.

Finally, as the only major contributor to have previously played in an NCAA tourney, Maryland needs junior guard Anthony Cowan to be a leader both on and off the floor. The Terps are at their best when Cowan is able to score as well as find open teammates.