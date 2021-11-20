Maryland Game Day: Michigan
Michigan 5-4 (2-4 B1G) at Maryland 5-5 (2-5 B1G)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: East Lansing/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color), Rick Pizzo (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 132, XM Channel 195
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +15.5
Over/Under: 57.5
Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 8-1, with the Wolverines winning the most recent meeting 38-7 in College Park on Nov. 2, 2019.
Captains: Kenny Bennett, Brian Cobbs, Lawtez Rogers, Carlos Carriere
Pregame coverage:
