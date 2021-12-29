Maryland Game Day: Pinstripe Bowl
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs Maryland (6-6)
When & Where: Wednesday, 2:15 p.m. ET, Yankee Stadium
Weather Forecast: Bronx, NY/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: ESPN (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (color), Sam Acho (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 381
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -3.5
Over/Under: 55
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 16-15, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 27-24 in OT in Blacksburg on Nov. 16, 2013.