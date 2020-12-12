TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Game Day: Rutgers

Maryland Game Day: Rutgers
Rutgers (2-1) at Maryland (2-2)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FOXSports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color), Coley Harvey (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 383
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Current Line: Terps -6.5
Over/Under: 58.5
Series history: Maryland leads the Scarlet Knights in the all-time series 9-6, with the Terps having won the most recent meeting 48-7 in Piscataway on Oct. 5, 2019.
