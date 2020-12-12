TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Game Day: Rutgers

Rutgers (2-1) at Maryland (2-2)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FOXSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color), Coley Harvey (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 383

Current Line: Terps -6.5

Over/Under: 58.5

Series history: Maryland leads the Scarlet Knights in the all-time series 9-6, with the Terps having won the most recent meeting 48-7 in Piscataway on Oct. 5, 2019.

