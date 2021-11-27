Maryland Game Day: Rutgers
Maryland 5-6 (2-6 B1G) at Rutgers 5-6 (2-6 B1G)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SHI Stadium (Piscataway, N.J.)
Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 111, XM Channel 382
Line: Terps -1.5
Over/Under: 52.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 9-7, with the Scarlet Knights winning the most recent meeting 27-24 OT in College Park on Dec. 12, 2020.
Captains: Spencer Anderson, Jordan Mosley, Taulia Tagovailoa, Tayon Fleet-Davis
Pregame coverage:
