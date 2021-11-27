Maryland Game Day: Rutgers

Maryland 5-6 (2-6 B1G) at Rutgers 5-6 (2-6 B1G)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SHI Stadium (Piscataway, N.J.)

Weather Forecast: Piscataway/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 111, XM Channel 382

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -1.5

Over/Under: 52.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 9-7, with the Scarlet Knights winning the most recent meeting 27-24 OT in College Park on Dec. 12, 2020.

Captains: Spencer Anderson, Jordan Mosley, Taulia Tagovailoa, Tayon Fleet-Davis

Pregame coverage:

Comparing Maryland football and Rutgers starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Rutgers

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 13 press conference