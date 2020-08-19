TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland gets its man in Wisconsin forward James Graham

While all signs initially pointed to Graham committing to Maryland earlier in the week, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon was left to briefly sweat it out as Graham decided to take some additional time to think things over as fellow finalist Auburn made a late push.

In the end, though, Graham decided that Maryland was the right fit.

“Number one, I’m looking for people that are gonna push me to get to the next level,” Graham told TSR back in May. “I’m looking for the ability to play right away. I don’t want to redshirt. If that’s the cost to play at a high-major, that’s fine with me but I really wanna play and potentially start right away my freshman year.”

Terps assistant Bino Ranson was the lead recruiter for Graham and kept in regular contact after Maryland was the first of many high-majors to offer back in early May.

Ranson was quick to compare Graham early on to a former Baltimore star who went on to great success in the NBA.

“Coach Bino says he knows Melo (Carmelo Anthony) really well and he says I play just like him. I got that Melo type of game. I’m a better defender than Melo in my opinion,” Graham previously told TSR. “If you give me the ball anywhere and give me space, it’s a bucket. But I can play a system as well, but I’m a bucket-getter. I shoot the three, I shoot the mid-range and I can get in the post.”

The 6-foot-8, 210-pounder is the second major recruit out of Milwaukee that Ranson has helped Maryland land after the Terps got a commitment from former five-star, McDonald's All-American Diamond Stone back in 2015.

With Graham's commitment to Maryland, Turgeon landed arguably the top prospect on the Terps' recruiting board and another versatile piece to pair with four-star sharp-shooter Ike Cornish as well as versatile four-star big forward Julian Reese.