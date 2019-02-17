The biggest addition to Maryland's 2019 football recruiting class came nearly a week after the Feb. 6 signing day, with Rivals100 safety Nick Cross flipping from Florida State to the Terps.

Now nearly a week after adding Cross, Locksley has made one more addition to the Terps' 2019 class in Riverside City College (Cali.) sophomore linebacker Mitchell Agude.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Agude took an official visit to Maryland over the weekend and chose the Terps over San Jose State and South Alabama.

Agude recorded 43 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games at Riverside City College this past season as a sophomore.

Agude gives the Terps some added depth at the linebacker position with senior Isaiah Davis the only returning linebacker with significant experience following the loss of last season's leading tackler Tre Watson.

With the addition of Agude, Maryland's 2019 class now stands at 19 total commits. He has two years of eligibility remaining.