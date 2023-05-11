A native of Costa Rica, Martinez played in all 35 games this past season with two starts, averaging 5.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in just under 18 minutes of action. He finished the season 25-of-62 from beyond the arc and led the team in three-point shooting percentage (40.3%).

While Maryland has multiple guards entering the program this offseason both as freshmen and through the transfer portal, Martinez was expected to compete for one of the open starting spots on the wing.

Rated a four-star and ranked No. 67 overall in the 2020 class by Rivals, Martinez began his college career at Utah. He came on strong at the end of his freshman year at Utah, scoring in double figures in four of his last six games in a Utes uniform.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound shooting guard saw his minutes and statistics both decrease during his first season at Maryland as the team was in turmoil for most of the year with the departure of head coach Mark Turgeon.

Martinez might be missed most by head coach Kevin Willard on the defensive end of the floor, where he proved to be one of the Terps' best on-ball perimeter defenders. He was also one of the team's best athletes who could get his team and the crowd going with his highlight-reel dunks.

Martinez is the fifth scholarship player from Maryland to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Hakim Hart (Villanova), Ike Cornish (Ohio), Arnaud Revaz and Pavlo Dziuba. The Terps now have one open scholarship for the upcoming season.