TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland has found it's identity with No. 14 Wisconsin up next

Since their three-game losing streak, the Terps have won three of four, including road wins over ranked Illinois and Minnesota squads during that stretch.

The first of those road wins over ranked opponents came back in Dec., when the Terps upset Wisconsin 70-64 in Madison. Unfortunately, that win did not springboard Maryland to more victories, as the Terps would lose their next three games in a row.

The Terps (9-7, 3-6 Big Ten) enter Wednesday night’s game versus No. 14 Wisconsin (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten) coming off of their third win on the road over a ranked opponent this season, having defeated then-No. 17 Minnesota, 63-49 last weekend. It marked the first time in program history that Maryland had beaten three ranked teams on the road in a single season.

Maryland has gone to playing more ‘small ball’ in recent weeks and earlier this month inserted sophomore guard Hakim Hart into the starting lineup where he has often found himself running the point. And while the Terps might not have it all figured out just yet, head coach Mark Turgeon believes his team has found an identity and it begins on one end of the floor.

“I think we’ve figured out a way we have to play to be successful in this league,” said Turgeon. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to win every night, but gives us a better chance. I think our identity has been set. Even though you try to play a certain way and you try to coach a certain way, it takes time to get to it and I think we’re getting closer to that.

“Our identity has to be defense for us to win. Even if we have small lineups and we’re short and giving up a lot of pounds and size and inches and all that, it’s still got to be who we are for us to be successful. I’m hoping our offense continues to get better. We shoot the ball well and make more free throws as we move forward. But I think our identity has got to be toughness and it’s got to be defensively at a high level for us to be successful.”

The stats certainly seem to back up Turgeon’s claim. In Maryland’s three road wins over ranked opponents this season they have given up just 58.7 points per game, 8.7 points per game below their season average of 67.4 points per game allowed. The 49 points allowed by Minnesota was a season low.

The players understand, too, that to complete the regular-season sweep of the Badgers, they will have to bring that same intensity they had back in December.

“We were locked in on defense,” junior guard Aaron Wiggins said of the Terps’ earlier win over Wisconsin. “It’s the same thing we’ve emphasized multiple times. The wins that we’ve gotten, we’ve been dialed in on defense and we’ve gotten it done on that end of the ball. If we’re just locked in tomorrow and we come ready to play and just get good shots for our team on the offensive end, our defense will take care of things.”

Beyond being mindful of the intensity needed on the defensive end, players have come to understand their specific roles on that end of the floor and that their defensive identity is leading to big wins.

“Everyone has kind of started to fill into a little role, knowing what it is that we have to do as individuals to help our team win,” Wiggins said. “I think we’ve all realized that when we are a defensive-minded team we will win games and that we have a better chance of being in games when we are guarding.”

The Terps and Badgers are set to tip-off in College Park at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on BTN and broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network.