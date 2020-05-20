Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon 2021 three-star pro-style quarterback Chayden Peery picked up an offer from Maryland May 6 and it didn’t take him long to include the Terps in his recently released list of his top nine schools.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound signal caller took to social media May 10 — Mother’s Day — to announce his shortlist of schools, which includes Boise State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisville, Maryland, Nevada, NC State, and Vanderbilt. Maryland is the most recent school on the list to offer.

It took less than a week of getting to know Terps offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery for Peery to conclude that Maryland is one of his best options.