TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland has made quick inroads with Hawaii four-star wideout

Maryland’s future seemingly got much brighter this spring when Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa committed to play quarterback in College Park. The Terps are looking to add to their recent recruiting success while establishing a Polynesian pipeline after offering Tagovailoa’s cousin and Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell 2021 four-star wide receiver, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, at the end of May.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound pass-catcher was named the 2019-2020 Hawaii Player of the Year and holds nearly 20 offers. He is very close with his Maryland-bound cousin. In fact, the two used to play football together in middle school. Mokiao-Atimalala said Tagovailoa wasted no time in reaching out after he picked up his Maryland offer on May 24.