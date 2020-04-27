With All-Big Ten senior point guard Anthony Cowan having exhausted all of his eligibility, finding another ball handler for next season was critical for Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon. The Terps officially welcomed a new point guard into the fold April 15 when Skokie (Ill.) Niles North three-star Aquan Smart signed his national letter of intent.

Smart did not have the traditional National Signing Day ceremony in front of friends and family at his high school, but he was greeted by his coach with custom-made cake.