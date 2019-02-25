The Maryland men's basketball team climbed seven spots to No. 17 in this week's AP poll.

The Terps went 2-0 last week, first beating then-No. 21 Iowa on the road, 66-65, and then defeating Ohio State at home Saturday, 72-62. The win over Iowa was Maryland's first road victory versus a ranked opponent since beating No. 1 North Carolina on Jan. 19, 2008.

This marks the seventh consecutive week the Terps have been ranked in the AP top 25 and this week's No. 17 ranking is the highest for Maryland since peaking at No. 13 on Jan. 21 after ripping off seven straight wins, including six straight in Big Ten play.

Maryland is one of six Big Ten schools ranked inside the top 25 this week, including Michigan State (No. 6), Michigan (No. 9), Purdue (No. 14), Wisconsin (No. 19) and Iowa (No. 22).

The Terps return to action Wednesday night when they travel to Penn State to face the Nittany Lions. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on Big Ten Network.