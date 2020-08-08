TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland kicks off 2022 class with New Jersey four-star ATH

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley got some good news on the second day of fall training camp when Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson four-star athlete Amari Clark became the first member of the Terps' 2022 recruiting class.

Clark chose the Terps over a bevy of offers including Baylor, Florida, Penn State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and more.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder visited Maryland's campus last summer for a 7-on-7 tournament and came away impressed with the school.

"Last year when I took the visit to the school, I liked how everything was," said Clark. "I liked the coaching staff and I felt like I could build a big relationship with all the coaches and I feel like coach Henry Baker and all of them can get it done. I feel as though Maryland is the home for me."

It was the latest addition to Locksley's staff, new cornerbacks coach Henry Baker, who served as the catalyst for Clark's commitment. Baker previously recruited Clark at Rutgers before joining the Terps' staff and has strong ties to the Garden State, having both played and coached at the high school level in New Jersey.

While many schools recruited Clark as a wide receiver, the Terps recruited him as an athlete. Clark played wideout, cornerback and safety last season and even threw for a touchdown. And while his primary recruiter coaches defense, every door is being left open for now.

"They want me as an athlete," Clark said. "They don’t want me on one side of the ball, they want me for both sides. Because the potential I’ve got, there’s no telling where you can play in college."

As for what really sold Clark on the Terps, it was a combination of things.

"The new facility, the stadium, the fans," said Clark. "They are basically like a family and I want to be a part of it."



