Maryland added a final piece to the 2020 recruiting class. Feb. 2 when Iowa Western C.C. three-star defensive tackle Almosse Titi announced his commitment via Twitter following an official visit to College Park over the weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound prospect had offers from the likes of Arizona, Arkansas State, Southern Mississippi, Troy and UNLV, ultimately choosing the Terps over his hometown South Florida Bulls.

Titi, who was initially enrolled at UMass before transferring to Iowa Western, didn't pick up his Maryland offer until Jan. 16, with outside linebackers coach Brian Williams as his lead recruiter. Despite the late offer, the chance to play in the Big Ten proved to be too big an opportunity to pass up.

“JUCO makes you learn more about the game and life to prepare for the next level,” Titi told TSR days before his commitment. “I felt like [the Maryland offer] was a good opportunity to go play on a big stage and try to make it to the next level.”

With the addition of Titi, the Terps' 2020 class is likely finished with the late signing period just days away. As far as his eligibility goes, he will have four years to play three seasons.