Maryland lands 2023 New Jersey three-star wideout Nasir Addison

Maryland football got some good recruiting news to start the bye week Sunday when Irvington (N.J.) three-star wide receiver Nasir Addison announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Addison chose Maryland over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Syracuse, West Virginia and more.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound prospect most recently visited College Park Oct. 1 for the Terps' Friday night game versus Iowa. Prior to that, Addison was in College Park over the summer for a Terps cookout.

"My first time I went to go visit for the cookout and a visit, which was amazing," Addison told Rivals of his summer visit to Maryland. "I loved it. I just got to hang out with the staff as well as meet the head coach, Coach Locks."

Cornerbacks coach Brian Baker, a New Jersey native, helped lead the recruitment for Addison along with wide receivers coach Zohn Burden.

Addison becomes the second player overall and second from the Garden State to commit to Maryland's 2023 class, joining Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep three-star quarterback Robert 'Champ' Long.