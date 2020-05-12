Smith chose the Terps over Arizona State and VCU . He gives Maryland an immediate cog within the interior that has played in 94 games throughout his college career, 20 of which he saw starts in. The Mississippi native brings great size and strength to the frontcourt in which he stands over 6-foot-9 and weighs close to 240-pounds.

Faced with a major need on its interior, Maryland answered its primary void that it faced this spring. Alabama grad-transfer Galin Smith committed to the Terps and will be immediately eligible beginning in the fall.

A powerful body around the basket, Smith should supply strength, length, and a presence along Maryland’s frontline next season. While not one known for a ton of production throughout his college career, he is a rather reliable role-playing center that is most valued for what he can do around the basket.

An efficient scorer at the rim, Smith has never shot under .500 from the field in any of his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He has never averaged over 14 minutes per game for a season but that should change due to the Terps’ frontcourt needs. Maryland saw Makhi and Makhel Mitchell transfer earlier in the winter, Josh Tomaic transfer this spring and Jalen Smith enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Terps will return Chol Marial and also enroll Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton who will push for a waiver to play immediately. The two, along with Smith, primarily make up Maryland’s frontcourt for next year, which places a greater emphasis on the Alabama transfer contributing more than he has ever before, while Maryland may look to add another piece to its interior before moving entirely onto the 2021 class.