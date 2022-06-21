Maryland lands commitment from Florida CB Jonathan Akins

The Terps added their second commitment in three days Monday evening when Madison (Fla.) athlete Jonathan Akins announced his intentions via social media.

Akins, who also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Rutgers, Troy and USF, officially visited Maryland last weekend, letting head coach Mike Locksley know of his intentions prior to leaving campus.

Listed as an athlete, Akins is expected to play cornerback for the Terps. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound speedster recorded 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions last season as a junior.

Akins becomes the fifth commit overall and the first defensive back commit of the class. He also becomes the first member of the class from the Sunshine State.



