Maryland lands commitment from former Northeastern center Collin Metcalf

Maryland men's basketball landed its 10th commitment of the Buzz Williams era Monday afternoon, as former Northeastern center Collin Metcalf announced on social media that he will be transferring to play for the Terps.

The 6-foot-9 center started 30 of 32 games played this past season for the Huskies, averaging 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

A native of Norfot, Germany, Metcalf gives the Terps an elite rim protector that also excels on the offensive glass.

Metcalf finished with double-digit rebounds three times this past season and had five or more blocks in a game five times. His 78 total blocks ranked first in the CAA and ninth nationally, while his 2.4 blocks per game were good for first in the CAA and 10th in the nation.

Metcalf also brings to Maryland the ability to keep offensive possessions alive with his offensive rebounding. He finished 165th nationally and 10th in the CAA in offensive rebounding percentage according to KenPom.

Metcalf is the Terps' 10th overall commit since new head coach Buzz Williams took over and the fifth in the front court, joining former Texas A&M forwards Pharrel Payne, Solomon Washington and George Turkson Jr. Maryland still has five potential scholarship openings.