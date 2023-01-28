Maryland has landed a commitment from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 7-foot big man Braden Pierce , he announced Saturday afternoon while on his official visit to the school.

Pierce, who is on the IMG Academy post-graduate team, chose the Terps over Missouri, Seton Hall and others. He had previously taken an official visit to NC State back in October of last year.

Pierce picked up his Maryland offer back on Dec. 23, the day after taking an unofficial visit to Vanderbilt. He then took an unofficial visit to Maryland to see the Terps play Michigan back on Jan. 19 while his team was in town. It was during that unofficial visit to College Park when it became clear Maryland was where he wanted to be.

A native of Georgia, Pierce grew up focused on baseball until recently. He played for the Atlanta Xpress AAU program on the Under Armour circuit last spring and summer before before deciding to reclassify and transfer to national powerhouse, IMG Academy.

The commitment of Pierce meets a huge need for head coach Kevin Willard in the front court, where the Terps are already thin and did not have a commitment in the 2023 class prior to the 7-footer's announcement.

Pierce becomes the fourth member of Maryland's 2023 class, joining the Terps' trio of four-star guards, the nation's No. 48-ranked player Deshawn Harris-Smith, the nation's No. 52-ranked player Jamie Kaiser Jr. and the nation's No. 83-ranked player Jahnathan Lamothe.