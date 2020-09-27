TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands commitment from local 2022 LB Kellan Wyatt

Maryland added a commitment to the 2022 recruiting class Sunday afternoon with Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding linebacker Kellan Wyatt making his announcement via social media.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder is the first in-state commit of the class and is the second current Spalding Cavalier to commit to Maryland, joining 2021 teammate and three-star defensive back Jayon Venerable. Spalding is coached by former Terps offensive lineman Kyle Schmitt.

Wyatt joins Camdem (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson Riavls250 athlete Amari Clark as the second member of the Terps' 2022 recruiting class