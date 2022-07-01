 TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands commitment from local ATH Alex Moore
Maryland lands commitment from local ATH Alex Moore

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Laurel (Md.) Pallotti athlete Alex Moore became commit lucky No. 13, he announced June 1 via social media.

Moore, who also had an offer from UConn, initially impressed Maryland coaches with an impressive 40-yard dash time while camping in College Park. He then took a mid-week official visit to Maryland June 21 and saw enough of what he liked to pull the trigger a few days later.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder committed to Maryland as a safety despite being listed as an athlete. He is the fifth in-state product to commit to Maryland in the 2023 cycle.


