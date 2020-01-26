Maryland picked up a huge commitment Jan. 26 when Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High School Rivals250 four-star defensive tackle Taizse Johnson announced via Twitter that he planned to continue his football career with the Terps.

why not slide to the crib? #TBIA pic.twitter.com/0jHMegoCLq

Johnson had been on Maryland's campus several times since the 2019 season ended, most recently for an unofficial visit on Jan. 24.

The 6-foot-2, 276-pounder chose the Terps over offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and more. Johnson also becomes the second Rivals250 prospect from St. John's to commit to Maryland in the last two months, joining 2020 five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who shocked the world on signing day, flipping from LSU to Maryland.

Johnson is the fourth prospect in the 2021 class to commit to Maryland, joining Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding safety Jayon Vennerable, Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge wide receiver Tai Felton and Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh two-sport star Dante Trader.

With the addition of Johnson, the Terps' 2021 class currently ranks No. 19 nationally.