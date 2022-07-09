Maryland lands commitment from Michigan three-star RB

Maryland landed their second pledge in as many days June 9, when Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice three-star running back Nolan Ray announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Ray chose the Terps over Iowa and Stanford after taking official visits to all three schools during the month of June.

The 6-foot, 200-pound back first visited Maryland's campus during spring practice and liked what he saw well enough that he made a return trip for an official visit during the weekend of June 3. Ray took subsequent official visits to Iowa the weekend of June 10 and Stanford the weekend of June 24, but the Cardinal tool commitments from a pair of running backs during the final week of June, while Iowa received a commitment from their other top running back target immediately following Ray's official visit to Iowa City.

Ray's recruitment was led by offensive coordinator Dan Enos along with running backs coach Elijah Brooks.

Last season as a junior, Ray rushed 145 times for 1,097 yards and 14 touchdowns in just nine games.

Ray is the 16th commit overall and the first from Michigan in Maryland's 2023 class. He is expected to be the lone running back commit in the class.