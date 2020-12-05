TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands commitment from New Jersey three-star LB Nyair Graham

“I decided Maryland was the place for me for multiple reasons,” Graham told TSR. “One of the reasons, so all of my family can get down there and see me. I felt like Maryland had a great program and the coaches hit me up every day to make sure I was good, check on my family and when I announced I was committing they wanted to get me down there ASAP. Even though there is a lot of stuff going on, they wanted to get me down there to see their facility and stuff like that. I feel like, if you really want something, you are gonna go get it, that’s with anything. They wanted me, they pursued it. I had a Zoom call with them and my head coach and everything seemed to be good. Coach Baker and Coach Locks keep it real with me and I feel like that is the best position for me and my family.”

Maryland cornerbacks coach Henry Baker was the point man in Graham’s recruitment and a big reason for him choosing the Terps.

“He just told me the real things about college and recruiting and stuff like that,” Graham said of Baker. “Coaches will sell you a dream, but he told me everything that is real. He told me that I had a good chance to compete for a spot and I see young guys like Tarheeb (Still) playing on the field and he’s from Jersey, too. And I’m just as good as him at my position, too. He told me my family will be straight and always be able to get there. He just let me know things other coaches didn’t and he did things other coaches didn’t and that’s what made me make the decision.”

Graham has taken notice of his friend, Terps freshman cornerback Tarheeb Still, this season and the fact that he’s earned a starting spot. He knows Maryland isn’t just blowing smoke when telling him he’ll have the chance to earn early playing time. It also helped that Baker and the Terps had already landed a commitment from another good friend, Amari Clark.

While it has been difficult for prospects to see college campuses and facilities during the pandemic, Graham has been to a Maryland game in the past, although things were a bit different then.

“I’ve been to Maryland before to watch a game with a whole bunch of recruits, it was last football season,” said Graham. “I saw the stadium. To be honest, I never saw myself going there. They weren’t really really recruiting me at the time so this is a surprise to me, too. I saw myself going to multiple places, but when it came down to it, I picked Maryland.”

Being close to family and friends was a major factor for Graham, who said he actually chose from three of his five finalists for that reason.

"I know homesick is real so I wanted to stay somewhere close, so it was really between three schools; Penn State, Maryland and Syracuse," Graham said.

Graham becomes the fourth member of Maryland’s 2022 class and the second from the State of New Jersey along with four-star wide receiver Amari Clark. Rated a three-star prospect, Graham is the No. 11-ranked player in the State of New Jersey according to Rivals.

Last year, Graham totaled 96 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. He also forced two fumbles and broke up two passes. This season, he had 40 tackles and an interception in just four games.