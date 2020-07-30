TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands commitment from Ohio three-star Bam Booker

Maryland football added another solid piece to the 2021 class late Wednesday night when Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods three-star weakside defensive end Andrew "Bam" Booker announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

The younger brother of current Terps redshirt freshman defensive lineman Anthony "Tank" Booker, Andrew announced his commitment on his older brother's birthday.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder had released a top-12 in April that included the Terps along with Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Temple and Toledo.

Booker had 65 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks last season as a junior.

The addition of Booker, who is likely to arrive in College Park as an outside linebacker, gives the Terps another backer in the class to pair with JUCO product and former Arundel High star Gereme Spraggins and is a welcome boost following the recent misses with top local targets Greg Penn and Jamon Johnson.

Booker, the No. 40-ranked player in the state of Ohio, is the 18th commit for the Terps 2021 class which currently ranks No. 21 nationally.

